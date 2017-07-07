Migrant Arrivals to Europe by Mediterranean Reach 101,266 in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 101,266 migrants and refugees have arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean Sea in the first six months of 2017, with almost 2,300 dead or missing, the latest data released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday revealed.

"Breaking: 101,266 #migrants & #refugees arrived by sea to Europe. 2,297 dead/missing," a statement on the IOM official Twitter account read.

© REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini At Least 60 Migrants Went Missing in Shipwreck in Mediterranean Sea

​On July 4, the IOM called on EU member states to boost cooperation to help refugees fleeing across the Mediterranean as well as step up aid to Italy, which struggled to accommodate the biggest share of arrivals.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle Eastern and North African countries.