Continued Budget Cuts to Metropolitan Police May Halve London's Police Stations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The ongoing reductions of the Metropolitan Police Service (Met) budget threaten to shut down up to half of London’s police station front counters, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Thursday.

"The huge Government cuts to the Metropolitan Police Service mean we simply have no choice but to take measures like consulting on closing half of the front counters at police stations in London," London mayor was quoted as saying in the London Assembly press release.

The number of police stations open to the public in every borough has reportedly declined from 136 in 2013 to 73 as of today. Consistent decline in government funding made the Met sell off its buildings in order to make up for the deficit in the budget.

Khan announced the subsequent consultations with Londoners to make them aware of the situation and ensure that they will maintain other ways of access to the Met’s services, as it was set out in his March Police and Crime plan, according to the press release.

The capital's mayor has repeatedly called upon the UK government to increase funding for the Met against the background of recent terrorist attacks in London.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May presided over extensive cuts to police numbers during her time as home secretary in 2010-2016.