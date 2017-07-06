Final Text of EU-Japan Trade Deal to Be Ready by End of 2017

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The text of the agreement between the European Union and Japan on Economic Partnership will be finalized by the end of 2017, the European Commission said Thursday.
"Based on today's agreement in principle, negotiators from both sides will continue their work to resolve all the remaining technical issues and conclude a final text of the agreement by the end of the year," the European Commission said in a statement.
Technical details in some chapters of the agreement are still to be settled and some issues, such as investment protection have not been included in the document, according to the statement.
The deal is expected to enter into force in early 2019.
