European Parliament Adopts Resolution Urging EU to Halt Turkey Admission Talks

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Parliament on Thursday at a plenary session in Strasbourg adopted a resolution on Turkey, which calls on the EU countries and the European Commission to immediately suspend negotiations with Ankara on the country's accession to the European Union unless the Turkish authorities make appropriate changes to the constitutional reform.
A total of 477 MEPs voted in favor of the non-binding resolution, 64 against.
It "underlines, taking into account the remarks of the Venice Commission on the constitutional reform, that the proposed constitutional amendments do not respect the fundamental principles of the separation of powers, do not provide for sufficient checks and balances and are not in line with the Copenhagen criteria," the document said.
