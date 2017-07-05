Belgian Police Find Firearms, Detonators During Searches in Brussels

© REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Brussels Extends EU Police, Border Guard Missions in Palestine Until June 2018

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the prosecutor’s office said that overnight the police carried out six searching operations in the Anderlecht municipality and detained four people, including two Belgian nationals, who were suspected of terror links.

"One of the searches carried out in a garage, where three Kalashnikov rifles, one and a half dozen of Kalashnikov rifle magazines, as well as the weapons for protesters’ dispersion, three handguns and ammunition, walkie-talkies, two bulletproof vests, blue rotating beacon, guard’s uniform and two police uniforms, a uniform of a civil defense service member and four detonators," the Prosecutor’s office said.

Nations around the globe strive to counter the increasing terror threat using all available means, including the adoption of additional security measures and joining various international coalitions. Over the past two years, the world has witnessed multiple terror attacks, including on such European cities as Paris, Brussels, Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm, among others.