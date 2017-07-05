Register
    UK Labour Leader Slams PM May for Saving Own Job Instead of Nurses

    Europe
    UK Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Prime Minister of finding funds to "keep her own job" instead of saving other jobs.

    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party
    UK Labour Party Leader Says Shocked at Finsbury Park Incident
    LONDON (Sputnik) — Leader of the UK Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Theresa May of finding funds to "keep her own job" while being unable to find the money to save jobs for thousands of nurses after recent data showed that the number of junior medical staff leaving the profession increased dramatically early this year.

    "Last week, the Chancellor of the Exchequer [Philip Hammond] said, 'We all value our public services and the people who provide them to us' and went on to laud his own economic record by saying that we had a 'fundamentally robust economy.' The prime minister found one billion pounds to keep her own job, why can't she find the same amount of money to keep nurses and teachers in their jobs?" Corbyn told the House of Commons, referring to the details of the agreement between the Conservative Party and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

    Last year 1,700 nurses and midwives of the UK National Health Service left their jobs, and in the first two months of this year, another 3,264 had left the profession, he added.

    As a result of the June 8 snap election, the UK Conservative Party got eight seats short of a majority in the Parliament. In order to stay in power, the Tories launched negotiations with DUP, which received 10 mandates, on forming a government. On June 26, DUP signed an agreement pledging its support for the latter's minority government, including on Brexit and budget issues, through a Confidence and Supply Agreement. As part of the deal, the UK government promised Northern Ireland one billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in financial support, which will be spent on the economy, infrastructure, health and education.

