Register
19:22 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A sign reading Republic of Austria - border control is seen at Brenner on the Italian-Austrian border, Italy, April 12, 2016. Picture taken April 12, 2016.

    Vienna Not Planning to Tighten Control on Italian Border Over Refugee Influx

    © REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (158)
    0 52 0 0

    Austria is not planning to introduce border control with Italy so far, such measures could be implemented in future if the situation with the refugee influx worsens, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said on Wednesday.

    Demonstrators take part in a protest against a plan to restrict access through the Brenner Pass between Italy and Austria, in Brenner, Italy, May 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler
    Pro-Refugee Protesters Use Small Explosive Devices on Austria-Italy Border (VIDEO)
    VIENNA (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported citing country’s Defense Minister Hans Peter Doskozil that Austria was planning to strengthen the control on the border with Italy amid expectations of the next wave of migrants arriving in the country. According to the minister, 750 servicemen are ready to begin their service on the border, and four armored personnel carriers are prepared to be stationed at the Brenner Pass.

    According to a joint statement by Kern and Doskozil made on Wednesday, the measures described by the minister are mere plans in case the situation with refugees’ influx worsens.

    "In case the situation continues to deteriorate, we must take precautions. That is why, the Defense Ministry has already begun planning and preparations for the possible police assistance on the Italian border. But the police have also undertaken respective measures for setting up border management. The police are carrying out countervailing measures. However, soldiers or military equipment are not being used. One thing that is clear is that the situation as in 2015 cannot be allowed to repeat," the statement said.

    If the situation requires so in the future, the necessary decisions both at the Austrian and the European levels to introduce temporary border control could be made and implemented quickly, Kern and Doskozil added.

    In late June, Italy reportedly started considering shutting its sea ports to foreign vessels, as many of the ships pick up immigrants at the sea and bring them to Italian soil.

    According to the latest data of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 100,000 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe by sea in 2017, compared to over 230,000 in the same period in 2016.

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (158)

    Related:

    Russia to Hold Culture, Tourism Year With Italy, France, Spain, Austria
    Euro-2016 WAGs Battle for Quarter-Final: Italy VS Austria
    Italy to Cooperate With Austria Regardless of Election Results - Italian FM
    Pro-Refugee Protesters Use Small Explosive Devices on Austria-Italy Border
    Tags:
    influx, migrants, border, Sebastian Kurz, Italy, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok