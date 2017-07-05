Register
14:49 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A dog sits by a sign as supporters gather for the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favour of Britain leaving the European Union, in Truro, Britain May 11, 2016

    'Brexit Was a Mistake': Leader of Vote Leave Campaign Confesses to 'Dumb Idea'

    © REUTERS/ Darren Staples
    Europe
    Get short URL
    632843

    The director of the official Vote Leave campaign, Dominic Cummings has changed his tune saying that the vote to leave the EU was a "dumb idea" and that Brexit was a huge mistake. Mr. Cummings regrets the fact that other alternatives to reform Britain's relationship with the EU were not considered before going down the Brexit route.

    His comments were made during a Twitter exchange on July 4, where Cummings was asked whether he regretted anything about the June 2016 referendum outcome. Cummings wrote on Twitter:

    He said that the government's negotiating strategy was "chaotic" and a "farce," and that Brexit would be a "guaranteed debacle" if Whitehall fails to make substantial changes.

    The Vote Leave campaign has not been without its controversy, they famously made a claim that Brexit would allow for an extra US$452 million (£350m)  per week to be invested in the National Health Service (NHS).

    ​Outgoing Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron said that Cummings had lied to the public. Farron then went on to call for a second referendum.

    "Dominic Cummings has let the cat out of the bag. This is the man who slapped the £350 million NHS lie on the side of the bus who is now saying leaving the EU could be a mistake, Tim Farron said.

    "These Brexiteers have sold us a pup and lied to the public. This is why I believe the public should be given a say on the final Brexit deal," Farron added.

    ​Cummings' remarks come a day after a poll found that the majority of Brits would vote Remain if the EU referendum were held today.

    According to a Survation poll, 54 percent would vote Remain if they were heading to the polls now, while only 46 percent would back Brexit.

    A woman walks past a house where Vote Leave boards are displayed in Redcar, north east England on June 27, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Scott Heppell
    A woman walks past a house where "Vote Leave" boards are displayed in Redcar, north east England on June 27, 2016.

    A majority (52 percent) voted to leave the EU in the June 2016 referendum, while 48 percent voted to remain.

    Related:

    Britain May Lead European Union Military Mission Even After Brexit
    'Put in the Effort': London Businesses Lobby Post-Brexit 'Transition Period'
    London's City to Send Delegation to Brussels to Discuss Post-Brexit Deal
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, Brexit talks, Vote Leave, Brexit, Britain's EU referendum, Liberal Democrats, European Union, Tim Farron, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok