13:17 GMT +305 July 2017
    French President Emmanuel Macron (C) delivers a speech during a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) at the Versailles Palace, near Paris, France, July 3, 2017.

    One in Four French Citizens Find Macron's Versailles Speech Convincing - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Only 26 percent of French nationals were convinced by President Emanuel Macron's recent speech to the country's Congress at the Versailles Palace, a fresh Harris Interactive poll for RMC and Atlantico revealed on Wednesday.

    French police and gendarmes stand at the scene of a shooting incident near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, June 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Macron Announces France's State of Emergency Lifting in Autumn
    PARIS (Sputnik) — Similar to Macron's speech, Tuesday's address by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to the National Assembly gained the approval of only 27 percent, the poll showed.

    According to the poll, French citizens are still favorable of certain proposals made by the prime minister, with 80 percent supporting the decrease of the housing tax, 79 percent — the review of the benefits for handicapped adults and 70 percent approving the creation of 15,000 extra places in prisons.

    At the same time, 50 percent expect the policy of Philippe’s government to result in the increase of taxes, while 38 percent believe there will be no changes despite the prime minister's promise to ease the tax burden, and only 10 percent expect the decrease in taxes, the survey revealed.

    Macron announced in his address on Monday that the state of emergency, introduced in the country after terrorist attacks in 2015, will be lifted this fall.

