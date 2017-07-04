Ukraine's Direct Losses From Donbass Conflict Estimated at $50 Bln - MoD

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukraine's direct losses from the three-year conflict in its southeast are estimated at around $50 billion, the Ukrainian first deputy defense minister said Tuesday.

Moreover, more than 2,700 Ukrainian servicemen have died and over 10,000 were wounded in the country's three-year conflict, Ukraine's first deputy defense minister said Tuesday.

Eastern Ukraine has been in a state of turmoil since April 2014, when the government in Kiev launched a military operation against militias in Donbass. The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France established a ceasefire agreement in February 2015 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, later signed by Kiev and the Donbas militias. Despite the peace accords, ceasefire violations remain ongoing.