Bundestag Vice President Calls for Challenging Same-Sex Marriages Law

German Bundestag Passes Bill Legalizing Same-Sex Marriages

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He stressed that such a challenge would help to "quickly reach clarity on whether or not the new definition of marriage is against the constitution."

"To achieve legal clarity, I recommend to call upon the Constitutional Court [to decide on the issue]," Singhammer told the Welt newspaper, adding that despite individual citizens being able to file the challenge, the process would be faster "if the government of a state were to do it, for example, the government of the state of Bavaria."

On Friday, the Bundestag approved the law on the legalization of same-sex marriages, with 393 votes supporting the legislation and 226 voting against it. According to media reports, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is the leader of the CDU-CSU bloc, said she voted against the new law.