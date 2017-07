© REUTERS/ Stringer Putin Extends Condolences to Pakistan Authorities Over Deadly Punjab Fire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday morning, a tourist bus carrying 46 passengers and two drivers for unknown reasons collided with a truck and caught fire on the A9 autobahn in Bavaria. Eighteen people, including one driver, were killed. An investigation is underway.

"Dear Madam Federal Chancellor, dear Mr. Minister-President, please accept my deepest condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the road accident in Bavaria. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the deceased, and wishes of a speedy recovery to all those injured," according to Putin's telegram published on the Kremlin's website.