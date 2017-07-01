© AFP 2017/ ATTILA KISBENEDEK Poland Backs Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement in Framework of UN Resolutions

–

BAKU (Sputnik)Armenia has violated the ceasefire in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh 120 times during the past 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars (12 shells)," the ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991, triggering a military conflict that led to Azerbaijan losing control of the region. The violence between Azerbaijani and Nagorno-Karabakh forces escalated on April 2, 2016, leading to multiple casualties. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 5, but clashes have continued.