London Police Arrest Woman Over ‘Syria-Related’ Terror Offenses

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A woman was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Thursday after disembarking a flight from Turkey on suspicion of preparing a Syria-related act of terrorism, London police said.

"The woman, from north London, was arrested at 21:02hrs on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism… The arrest is Syria-related," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The 21-year-old was detained after flying in from Istanbul, police said. Two properties in north London were also searched in connection with her arrest.

The United Kingdom remains on a "severe" threat level for international terrorism, meaning an attack is highly likely. It has seen a series of knife and bomb attacks in the past months, inspired by an Islamist group operating in Syria.