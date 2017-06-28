Register
16:04 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Beatrix von Storch

    EU Puts ‘More Europe’ Ahead of Citizens by Prolonging Sanctions on Russia - MP

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / JouWatch / Beatrix von Storch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3121

    Member of the European Parliament from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Beatrix von Storch, stated that the governments of the European Union member states are putting the European project before economic sense by imposing sanctions on Russia.

    Russian Foreign Ministry building
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    EU Sanctions Against Russia Failed to Reach Intended Aim - Foreign Ministry
    BERLIN (Sputnik) — The EU decision to prolong sanctions against Russia means that the governments of the bloc's member states have prioritized the European project over economic benefit and their citizens’ jobs, a member of the European Parliament from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Beatrix von Storch, told Sputnik Wednesday.

    Earlier in the day, the Council of the European Union, which groups the 28 EU member states, formally prolonged economic sanctions against Russia for another six months over the alleged lack of progress in the implementation of the Minsk accords on Ukrainian settlement.

    “The sanctions are a part of a foreign policy that is bigger than just the Minsk II agreement. The governments of the member states are putting the European project before economic sense, 'more Europe' is more important than jobs of citizens of the member states which are hurt by the sanctions,” von Storch said.

    Relations between Russia and the EU have deteriorated with the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, as western governments imposed economic sanctions on Russia, accusing Moscow of aiding independence supporters in eastern regions of the country.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Russian Senator Says Extended Sanctions on Moscow Sign of EU’s 'Inertia'
    The sanctions are also a flawed approach to solving the Ukrainian conflict, she added.

    “To continue the sanctions is to continue a failed policy that historically has proved very ineffective… This is a regional issue that we cannot win. Whenever the European Union and the United States raise the stakes, the Russians will simply go higher. If we do not put a stop to our interference this will end badly for everyone,” the lawmaker warned.

    The European Union, along with the United States, continually prolongs sanctions against Russia, imposed after Brussels and Washington put the blame for the eastern Ukraine conflict on Moscow and refused to recognize Crimea’s rejoining Russia as a result of the March 2014 referendum. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations and in August 2014 introduced retaliatory restrictions on food imports, which were prolonged until the end on 2017.

    Related:

    EU Sanctions Against Russia Failed to Reach Intended Aim - Foreign Ministry
    Russian Senator Says Extended Sanctions on Moscow Sign of EU’s 'Inertia'
    Extension of EU Anti-Russian Sanctions 'Defeat' of European Diplomacy, MP Says
    Final Decision to Extend EU Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Made in June - Source
    Tags:
    sanctions, European Parliament, European Union, Beatrix von Storch, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok