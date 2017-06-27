Register
19:14 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    European Parliament President Martin Schulz, left, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels (File)

    Martin Schulz Accuses Merkel's CDU Party of Impeding Coalition Government Work

    © AP Photo/ Yves Logghe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 19 0 0

    The German Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz on Tuesday accused the German SDU/CSU party of undermining the implementation of its' pre-election promises.

    German Chancellor and leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party CDU Angela Merkel reacts after her speech at the CDU party convention in Essen, Germany, December 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    Merkel Reelected Chair of Germany's Christian Democratic Union for 9th Time, Will Run for 2017 Election
    BERLIN (Sputnik) — The German Christian Democratic Union (SDU) party, led by Chancellor Angela Merkel, and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) have been significantly undermining the implementation of the pre-election promises made by the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) and have been impeding the work of the coalition government, SPD leader Martin Schulz said Tuesday.

    "Position of disconnect, taken by the [CDU/CSU] alliance… has been seriously complicating the work of the coalition and hindered the progress in Germany," Schulz said at a press conference on results of the work of the SPD ministers within Merkel's federal government.

    Schulz stressed that the government would have been more successful if the SDU/CSU alliance had not blocked a number of bills which were proposed according to the coalition agreement. In particular, he noted that the alliance blocked the legislation initiatives regarding same-sex marriage and granting Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) couples the right to adopt children. Schultz added that he would seek a parliamentary vote on the issue this week.

    "We are the driving force of this government. We have had to work against enormous resistance. We want achieve much more and we want to lead the next Federal government," Schultz said.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Merkel’s CDU 7% Ahead of Social Democrats Four Months Before Elections
    Speaking of the successes of the SPD members of the government, Schultz mentioned the introduction of minimum wage standards, improvements in financial situation of families with children, social housing, ensuring women employment and increase of places in kindergartens and schools.

    Same-sex marriage is the subject of controversy between the SPD and the CDU/CSU alliance. On Monday, Schulz accused Merkel for her "attack on democracy," noting that the chancellor was allegedly blocking the initiatives of his party, including the bill on same-sex marriage. On the same day, Merkel responded to the accusations, saying that the lawmakers should discuss the issue in the future and make a "decision of conscience," rather than vote in the line with the parties' position.

    The elections to Germany's Bundestag are set for September 24. According to the Sunday Emnid survey conducted for the Bild newspaper, only 24 percent of the respondents support SPD, which is a decrease in comparison to the figures published by the same poll a week earlier.

    Related:

    Germany's Social Democratic Party Loses 1% of Popular Support Within Week - Poll
    Germany Surveilled White House, US Defense Sector for Years
    German SPD Condemns 'Dangerous' US Nord Stream 2 Sanctions 'Directed at Germany'
    Germany's First Liberal Mosque Opens Doors to All – Except Worshippers in Burkas
    Tags:
    alliance, coalition, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Martin Schultz, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok