Ukrainian Family Poses as Syrian Refugees to Get Asylum Status in Germany

A Ukrainian family entered Germany in September 2014 and deceived local authorities, applying for refugee status as Syrian refugees.

Five months later, the German migration office confirmed the request in written form. A personal interview was not conducted.

As a result, the Ukrainians were transferred to a refugee facility in the west of Münster, where they boasted about tricking German authorities into believing them.

The rumors about their move, however, reached German officials, which, in turn, abolished the decision on granting asylum to the family.

Despite the fact that their deceit was revealed, the family tries to challenge the actions of German officials in court. "Refugees" refer to the legal principle of legitimate expectation, according to which individuals can protect their interests in case the authorities seek to abolish a decision they once made.

German lawyers admit that there is indeed a loophole in the law, which gives the Ukrainians a right to go to court. However, Prof. Fabian Wittrek called the action of the cheaters "impudence."

"The starting point was that they had given false information, so they can't claim protection which is provided by the principle of legitimate expectations," Wittrek told the newspaper.

However, some experts fear that the new initiative might lead to an increase in illegal labor migration as many in Ukraine see visa-free travel as a golden opportunity to stay in Europe for good.