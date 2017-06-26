Register
    Refugees wait to be registered in a service tent at the train station in the Bavarian city of Passau, southern Germany, Monday, Nov. 2, 2015.

    Ukrainian Family Poses as Syrian Refugees to Get Asylum Status in Germany

    © AP Photo/ Angelika Warmuth
    Europe
    An administrative court in Münster, Germany, is considering the case of Ukrainians, who posed as Syrian refugees in order to receive asylum status in Germany, German Die Welt newspaper reported.

    A Ukrainian family entered Germany in September 2014 and deceived local authorities, applying for refugee status as Syrian refugees.

    Five months later, the German migration office confirmed the request in written form. A personal interview was not conducted.

    As a result, the Ukrainians were transferred to a refugee facility in the west of Münster, where they boasted about tricking German authorities into believing them.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Slovak President Andrej Kiska attend a ceremony dedicated to a visa-free regime with European Union (EU) which comes into force for Ukraine, in the town of Uzhgorod, Ukraine, June 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Visa Waiver 'Unlikely' to Import Ukrainian Criminals to EU - They Came Years Ago
    The rumors about their move, however, reached German officials, which, in turn, abolished the decision on granting asylum to the family.

    Despite the fact that their deceit was revealed, the family tries to challenge the actions of German officials in court. "Refugees" refer to the legal principle of legitimate expectation, according to which individuals can protect their interests in case the authorities seek to abolish a decision they once made.

    German lawyers admit that there is indeed a loophole in the law, which gives the Ukrainians a right to go to court. However, Prof. Fabian Wittrek called the action of the cheaters "impudence."

    "The starting point was that they had given false information, so they can't claim protection which is provided by the principle of legitimate expectations," Wittrek told the newspaper.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Slovak President Andrej Kiska attend a ceremony dedicated to a visa-free regime with European Union (EU) which comes into force for Ukraine, in the town of Uzhgorod, Ukraine, June 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Ukraine's Visa Free Travel to the EU: At What Price Does It Come?
    Earlier in June, EU authorities granted Ukrainian citizens short-term visa-free travel to Europe's Schengen Area. In accordance with the agreement, they are now able to travel to countries inside the Schengen Area for 90 out of every 180 days for tourism, business or family purposes.

    However, some experts fear that the new initiative might lead to an increase in illegal labor migration as many in Ukraine see visa-free travel as a golden opportunity to stay in Europe for good.

