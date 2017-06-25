Numerous Violations Reported During Parliamentary Elections in Albania

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — There were numerous attempts to bribe the voters and dozens of people have been detained, the Macedonian Press24 news portal reported.

An activist was reportedly wounded by a gunshot after a group of people attacked the man near a polling station in the town of Shengjin.

The leader of the Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha, has withdrawn observers from 30 polls as the voters were under pressure, and an observer from ruling Socialist Party was beaten by unknown people in front of a polling station in Albanian town of Elbasan.

A total of 18 parties are participating in the elections, with over 3 million voters registered and 5,300 polling stations set up across the country. The polls opened at 07:00 local time [05:00 GMT] and will close at 19:00 [17:00 GMT].

Among the main contenders are the Socialist Party of Albania, the Democratic Party of Albania and the Socialist Movement for Integration.