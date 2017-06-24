Register
16:40 GMT +324 June 2017
    An organiser adjusts the British national flag on April 29, 2017, prior to the EU leaders summit at the Europa building, the main headquarters of European Council and the Council of the EU, in Brussels

    Summit in Brussels: Why the EU Is Deadlocked?

    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    Europe
    During the recent summit in Brussels, leaders of the EU member states extended sanctions against Russia until January 2018. The countries also discussed other important topics, like Brexit and the migration crisis. However, they seem to have failed to achieve any significant progress in the area.

    Future After Brexit

    The European Council building in Brussels. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    EU Leaders to Discuss Security, Migration at Summit in Brussels on Jun. 22-23
    One of the most acute issues discussed during the talks was Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May promised certain guarantees for EU residents who live in Britain, which, however, seem to be insufficient for the heads of the EU states.

    The government of the United Kingdom plans to give the Europeans a special status that will provide them with access to education, health care and social benefits after Britain leaves the EU.

    However, London's proposal has caused a rather cool reaction in Brussels.

    Head of the European Council Donald Tusk said that Teresa May's program is "below the expectations of the EU". According to the politician, Brussels will defend the rights of EU citizens, since Britain seems to be intending to limit them.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel also cautiously criticized Teresa May's proposals, saying that there is still a lot of work to do.

    "If London does not guarantee the principle of four freedoms [a single market for goods and services, free movement of people and capital], this will have certain consequences for relations between the UK and the 27 EU members," Merkel said.

    French President Emmanuel Macron supported the statement of the German leader. He also noted that Paris and Berlin intend to form a common position on Brexit.

    Migration crisis

    Another stumbling block in the relations between European countries is the ongoing migration crisis. Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing the worst migration crisis in its history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle Eastern and North African countries.

    The EU countries still can't find a common solution to the issue. Eastern European states, primarily Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, refuse to accept refugees despite existing quota regulations. At the same time, Italy and Greece are forced to place on their territory thousands of migrants who come to Europe by sea.

    Oct. 26, 2016 file photo people walk past as thick smoke and flames rise from amidst the tents after fires were started in the makeshift migrant camp known as the jungle near Calais, northern France.
    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    Fillon Says Border Control Only Solution to Migration Crisis
    European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday that leaders of the EU member states have agreed to step up their efforts in coordinating actions aimed at putting an end to illegal migration across the Mediterranean Sea and providing more support for Italy.

    Following the conclusion of the EU summit earlier in the day, Tusk said that the leaders had discussed the situation in Libya and the Mediterranean migration route.

    However, whether any positive steps on the issue will be implemented in the near future, remains questionable.

    On the eve of the summit, Brussels threatened to impose sanctions on Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic for refusing to accept refugees and follow the introduced quotas. However, Budapest, Warsaw and Prague continue to firmly defend their position.

    Anti-Russian sanctions

    US flag
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Firms Worried New Anti-Russia Sanctions May Become Law - AmCham Head
    On Thursday, June 22, the EU leaders decided to extend anti-Russian sanctions until January 2018.

    Later, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said that sanctions against Russia can't be taken for granted and last forever.

    At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes that the European Union is starting to realize the absolute inefficiency of the current EU policy toward Moscow.

    "As soon as the European Union is ready to change its current line which is leading to a deadlock, we will be ready to return to the path of progressive development in the interests of both our citizens and citizens of the EU countries," Lavrov said.

