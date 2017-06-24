Hamburg Court Bans G20 Protest Camp in City Park

Register
    The Higher Administrative Court of Hamburg has banned protesters from camping in the city park ahead of the G20 summit, the court statement said Friday.

    An out-of-service train approaches to a station during a strike by German train drivers to demand pay hike and better work conditions in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    German Railways Plunged Into Chaos by Anti-G20 Arson Attacks
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three thousand tents and infrastructure that make up the camp "are neither a functional nor symbolic part of expression of opinion", the document stated.

    The camp was first denied permit from local authorities, then its organizers appealed this decision in the administrative court. The Hamburg court has now made the final decision on the matter.

    Pope Francis welcomes Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, during a private audience in the pontiff's library, in the Vatican City
    © AFP 2017/ ANSA / MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI
    Merkel Says Discussed With Pope Francis G20 Agenda, Paris Climate Deal
    Hamburg Police Chief Ralf Martin Meyer said earlier the summit of leading and emerging industrial nations would be guarded by over 20,000 local and federal officers, noting that the security forces are ready to react to possible actions by radical groups.

    On June 19, German rail traffic was disrupted in 12 incidents of arson across the country. Extreme left-wing activists protesting against the G20 summit claimed responsibility for the disruption.

    The G20 summit in Hamburg will be held on July 7-8, gathering leaders from the world's most powerful nations, known as the Group of 20.

