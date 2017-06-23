Russia Interested in EU Overcoming Difficulties Connected With Brexit - Lavrov

© AFP 2017/ Daniel SORABJI How Did We Get Here? Brexit One Year on From the June 23 Referendum

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Moscow is interested in the European Union overcoming the difficulties connected with Brexit and skeptical moods around the integration processes within the EU, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"We would very much like these difficulties to be overcome. The European Union, despite the fact that our trade has sharply decreased, remains our key economic partner," Lavrov said in an interview with Belarusian media.