MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May promised to give EU expats living in Britain a settled status after the nation leaves the bloc in two years.

"My first impression is the UK offer is below our expectations and this risks worsening the situation of our citizens in the UK," Tusk told a news conference after a Brussels summit.

The conditions of Brexit have become a major topic of dispute among UK and EU politicians. May has proposed a hard Brexit, which means that the United Kingdom would leave the EU single market and customs union, while her opponents from the Labour Party promote a soft Brexit with less radical changes.

The first round of the Brexit talks began in Brussels on June 19.