Register
21:24 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Train

    UK Transport Union to Stage Strike Against Driver-Only Trains on July 10

    CC0 / /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4411

    The members of the UK National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) will stage a 24-hour-long strike on July 10 against the implementation of driver-only trains on the Southern Rail, the union said in a statement Thursday.

    The BMW logo of a motorcycle in a showroom in London, Thursday, March 3, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Frank Augstein
    Thousands of BMW Workers in UK Threaten May Go on Strike Over Pension Plan Change
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Driver-Only Operation (DOO) implies that only the one train driver has the sole responsibility for opening and closing the doors and dispatching the train from a station. The system excludes the role of a guard aboard the train, who is responsible for passenger health and safety, including during accidents.

    "RAIL UNION RMT confirmed today that guards and drivers on Southern Rail will strike again for 24 hours in the on-going disputes over the safety impact of the extension of Driver Only Operation and the removal of guards from services. Members will strike for 24 hours between 0001 hours and 2359 hours on Monday 10th July 2017 [23:00 GMT on July 9 to 21:59 GMT on July 10]," the statement said.

    RMT's General Secretary Mick Cash said that the union's members, working for Southern Rail, which links London with the Channel ports, South West England, South coast resorts and Kent, had been fighting for the safety on such trains for over a year.

    "We have seen absolute chaos at Victoria and East Croydon this week in the hot weather which has reinforced the need for safety critical staff on our trains and platforms. The Government cannot spin their way out of this chaotic situation which is wholly of their making," Cash said in a statement, urging the company running the Southern Rail and the contract holders in the UK government to meet their responsibilities and hold the needed talks to address the DOO issue.

    DOO is currently used on about 30 percent of the UK mainline rail network and London Underground.

    Related:

    UK Transport Union Considers Tube Authorities' Offer Before Going on Mass Strike
    Some 16k UK Nuclear Workers to Be Balloted on Strike Actions Over Pension Cuts
    UK Transport Union Warns Tube Strike Get Worse Next Month as Jobs Row Persists
    Tags:
    train, strike, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Sometimes They Come Back
    Sometimes They Come Back
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok