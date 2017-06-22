Register
17:39 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Tourists enjoy the sea and the good weather at Ayia Napa resort in southeast part of the Island of Cyprus (File)

    Cyprus Has Steady Flow of UK Tourists, Not Worried About Brexit Economic Damage

    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3310

    Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said that Nicosia supports a new relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union, which should be "as close as possible."

    Holidaymakers on a beach in Cyprus.
    © Sputnik/ Boris Babanov
    Cyprus Expects More Russian Tourists Than in 2016 - Ambassador
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Cyprus is not worried about the possible negative impact on Brexit on its economy, as the flow of tourists from the United Kingdom and international business will help Cyprus avoid direct damage, Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "Obviously, the Brexit cannot be considered by us as a positive development, especially for political reasons, but at the same time we are not particularly concerned about a direct negative economic impact. Tourist arrivals from the UK remain strong, and the competitive advantage of Cyprus as an international business centre may even bring opportunities," Georgiades said, adding the Cyprus respects the decision of the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, while still regrets it.

    According to the minister, Nicosia supports a new relationship between London and Brussels, which should be "as close as possible."

    Union flags on sale at a souvenir stall fly in the breeze opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    As Brexit Pushes Record UK Tourism Figures, What's Your Perfect Destination?
    The majority of tourists arriving to Cyprus annually come from the United Kingdom. According to the country's Statistical System, the number of UK tourists who had visited the country in 2016 was over 1.1 million. In the first five months of 2017 alone, over 360,000 tourists from the United Kingdom have already made a trip to the island nation.

    Because of its strategic geographical location, well-developed banking sector, simple and low taxation, and high quality of financial and business services, Cyprus, a member of the European Union and eurozone, is considered an important international business center. The nation's government is working to reduce the barriers for setting up business in Cyprus, as well as simplify business procedures for foreign citizens.

    Related:

    As Brexit Pushes Record UK Tourism Figures, What's Your Perfect Destination?
    Brexit Boosts Domestic Tourism Industry From Within and Outside of the UK
    Cyprus Expects More Russian Tourists Than in 2016 - Ambassador
    Cyprus Fears Ruble Depreciation May Cut Tourist Flow From Russia
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Harris Georgiades, United Kingdom, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Sometimes They Come Back
    Sometimes They Come Back
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok