Russian Embassy Hands Note to Paris Over Attack on Military Agency Delegate

"The Russian embassy sent a note to the French Foreign Ministry over the incident with a request to thoroughly investigate this case," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a weekly briefing.
Sergey Kornev, Rosoboronexport's chief delegate, was en route from the air show late on Tuesday when his vehicle came under attack in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said Wednesday that Kornev was slightly injured but did not require hospitalization.
