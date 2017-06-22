Russian Embassy Hands Note to Paris Over Attack on Military Agency Delegate

© AP Photo/ Michel Euler Chief Delegate of Russian Military Exporting Agency Attacked at Paris Air Show

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Embassy in Paris handed a note to the French Foreign Ministry over an assault and robbery of Russia's Rosoboronexport arms exporter chief delegate at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"The Russian embassy sent a note to the French Foreign Ministry over the incident with a request to thoroughly investigate this case," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a weekly briefing.

Sergey Kornev, Rosoboronexport's chief delegate, was en route from the air show late on Tuesday when his vehicle came under attack in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said Wednesday that Kornev was slightly injured but did not require hospitalization.