MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Police were called to the site at 4.30 p.m. local time (15:30GMT). The crane trapped three people underneath and damaged a residential property, whose residents were not injured and have seen been relocated for the duration of the probe.

"Sadly, police can confirm that two men have died as a result of the incident… One man was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening," Cheshire Police said in a statement.

A tower crane has overturned today in Crewe, UK, injuring the crane operator and two others https://t.co/qu8LHePD9j pic.twitter.com/n8FxGHrm3g — Vertikal.net (@vertikalnet) June 21, 2017

​Cheshire Fire authority said the injured man was believed to be the crane driver. He was taken to hospital by air ambulance. North West Ambulance Service said a parent and child from the damaged house were also hospitalized as a precaution.