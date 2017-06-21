Register
07:01 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Queen Elizabeth II

    Queen Elizabeth II Outlines UK Gov't Agenda in Scaled-Down Speech

    © AFP 2017/ Jane Barlow
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 610

    On Wednesday, in her annual speech in the Parliament, Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II presented the government’s agenda for the next two years.

    LONDON (Sputnik) — The Queen made no sensational announcements, and the key points of the speech were the ones left behind the brackets.

    The political program of Prime Minister Theresa May's government is designed for two years, which means the Queen will not deliver a speech in 2018. That is, unless the Conservative Party loses power.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles attend the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain June 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carl Court
    Queen's Speech Sees Embattled May Back Off From Key Manifesto Commitments
    Since the Brexit talks are set to last two years, the government said that it would be only logical for the parliament’s session to be prolonged, especially given that its main agenda would be the development of a new legal framework and the settlement of issues related to Brexit.

    The opposition parties disagreed with such an argument, stating that the Conservatives fear that the next Queen’s speech will not be approved by the parliament and are therefore helping themselves by prolonging the session.

    NOT IN THE SPEECH

    Many of the measures promised by the Conservatives’ in their election manifesto that turned out to be unpopular among the voters were dropped from the Queen’s speech.

    Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Queen Elizabeth II delivery office in Windsor with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 20, 2016 in Windsor, Britain.
    © REUTERS/ Chris Jackson
    Queen Elizabeth II: UK to Maintain Leading Role in the World After Leaving EU
    For example, the monarch did not touch upon the plans to scrap free meals for primary schools, nor did she mention the so-called "dementia tax" – the Conservatives’ proposal to exclude housing from the list of assets that could not be sold after the owner’s death for the debts for social care.

    Before the June's snap election, Prime Minister May presented a plan to increase the number of grammar schools that would offer selective education to pupils chosen on the basis of academic merit. The proposal, which was strongly criticized by the opposition, did not make it into the Queen’s speech. May’s promise to bring back foxhunting, a traditional entertainment of the nobility that is condemned by the Labour Party and supporters of environmental protection, was also excluded from the monarch's remarks.

    The Queen also said nothing about the visit of US President Donald Trump, who is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom for an official state visit in October.

    "Prince Philip and I look forward to welcoming Their Majesties King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain on a State Visit in July," the Queen said, without mentioning Trump.

    The news of May inviting Trump to visit the United Kingdom was greeted with a wave of objections, as many UK citizens and Members of Parliament condemn Trump’s migration policy.

    NEW PROMISES

    This year, the Queen’s speech did not bring much news with regard to the new government's policies. Among the promises that could be considered relatively new is the pledge to develop several draft bills in connection to Brexit, including on the issues of migration, sanctions and nuclear security.

    "A bill will be introduced to repeal the European Communities Act and provide certainty for individuals and businesses. This will be complemented by legislation to ensure that the United Kingdom makes a success of Brexit, establishing new national policies on immigration, international sanctions, nuclear safeguards, agriculture, and fisheries," the Queen said.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement after meeting with the Queen. Theresa May received a permission from the Queen to form a new cabinet of ministers
    © Sputnik/ Alex McNaughton
    May Says Government to Consult, Listen on Brexit but Withdrawal to Take Place
    The government will also introduce new bills on trade and customs that will be meant to support UK businesses in exporting to markets worldwide after Brexit and "to forge new trading relationships across the globe."

    The Queen further announced that the government will prepare legislation aimed at ensuring that "the United Kingdom remains a world leader in new industries, including electric cars and commercial satellites."

    Development of the country’s transport network was also on the agenda, with the Queen stating that a new bill will be introduced to "deliver the next phase of high-speed rail."

    The UK monarch also spoke about the deadly fire in London's Grenfell Tower, which claimed the lives of at least 79 people last week.

    "My government will initiate a full public inquiry into the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower to ascertain the causes, and ensure that the appropriate lessons are learnt. To support victims, my government will take forward measures to introduce an independent public advocate, who will act for bereaved families after a public disaster and support them at public inquests," the Queen stated.

    CAREFUL SPEECH

    Most of the speech was devoted to confirming the statements already repeatedly made by May and members of government.

    The Queen reaffirmed the government's commitment to finding "sustainable political solutions to conflicts across the Middle East," tackling the threat of terrorism and continuing to invest at least 2 percent of GDP in defense,  and as such meeting the NATO commitments.

    With regard to terrorism, Queen Elizabeth reinforced the government's plan to establish a special commission for countering extremism "in all its forms, both across society and on the internet."

    Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Theresa May, left, at the start of an audience in Buckingham Palace, London, where she invited the former Home Secretary to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Wednesday July 13, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Dominic Lipinski
    UK Prime Minister to Meet Queen on Wednesday to Mark Parliament Dissolution
    As for the Brexit talks with the European Union, which kicked off on Monday, the Queen stressed that the government’s priority is to ensure the "best possible deal."

    The speech was fairly generic and careful, which is understandable, as, unlike all the previous speeches, there is no guarantee that the political program announced by the Queen will be fully implemented. The fate of the government itself is unclear, as Prime Minister May, whose Conservative Party lost absolute majority in the parliament during the recent general election, is still trying to reach a coalition agreement with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Island.

    May's talks with DUP, initially expected to be completed by the end of the last week, are now unlikely to complete until the next one. The debates over the Queen’s speech in the parliament and he vote on it, scheduled for June 29, will be a test for the new government, with the Labour Party, as well as several other parties, already stating that they will not allow the program to be approved.

    THE CROWN AND THE QUEEN

    Usually, the State Opening of Parliament is one of the most colorful ceremonies of the year, but today’s speech by the 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth II was unusual not only from a political standpoint, but from a ceremonial one as well.

    (File) Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green delivers his keynote address at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville/File Photo
    UK Conservatives, DUP Have Common Interests, Coalition Talks Take Time – Cabinet Office
    Given that the speech was postponed from Monday to Wednesday because of the coalition talks, it was impossible to prepare a large-scale ceremony. The Queen arrived at the Buckingham Palace in a car rather than the royal carriage, and opted for a blue coat and a hat instead of the royal robes.

    The Imperial State Crown arrived at the Palace of Westminster on a separate car and remained at a table in the House of Lords during the Queen’s speech.

    The Queen was accompanied by her son and heir Charles, the Prince of Wales, as the Queen’s husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to a hospital the night before.

    Related:

    UK Charges Man Arrested in East London With Terror Offenses
    Axed & Slashed: UK Emergency Services Feel Immense Strain After Terror, Grenfell
    Tags:
    Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok