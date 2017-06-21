Suspect Behind Terrorist Attack on Brussels Train Station Deceased

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the military neutralized an identified man, who carried out a small explosion at the central train station.Police said that the situation is under control after the assailant was shot and travelers were evacuated. ​

Police have confirmed that nobody else was injured.

It was also reported that the Belgian authorities decided not to increase the terrorist threat level in the country to the final, fourth tier, following a terrorist attack on the Brussels central train station, Benoit Ramacker, the spokesman for the Belgian crisis center at the Interior Ministry told Sputnik Wednesday.

Brussels suffered a terror attack in March 2016. Two suicide bombers set their bombs off at the Brussels airport while another bombing took place at the Maalbeek metro stop in central Brussels.