PM Philippe: French Parliament Needs Proportional Representation

PARIS (Sputnik) — The French National Assembly should be at least partially elected through a proportional representation system, and the number of members of parliament should be reduced, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday.

"A partial introduction of proportional representation is needed. Everybody understands that it is unacceptable to leave strong political currents beyond the wall of the National Assembly," Philippe said while on air of the BFMTV TV channel.

The French prime minister also noted that reducing the number of members of parliament, from today’s 577 to about 450, would be a good step.

The French parliament is constituted by means of a majoritarian election system, where each voter may choose just one candidate in their constituency.

After Sunday’s second round of parliamentary elections, La Republique En Marche party, founded by the current French President Emmanuel Macron, won a decisive majority of 308 seats out of 577. Another 42 mandates were taken by their allies from the Democratic Movement (MoDem) party, while the center-right The Republicans and their allies gathered 135 seats.