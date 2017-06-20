Register
01:58 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A boy sits on a swing near a building, which was damaged during fighting between Kiev and Donbass forces, as an armoured personnel carrier (APC) of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen nearby in Avdeyevka near Donetsk. June 7, 2015.

    Ukrainian Parliament to Review Draft Law on 'Peaceful Reintegration' of Donbass

    © REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12110

    The Ukrainian parliament is set to review the draft bill on reintegration of the war-torn Donbass region into Ukraine, Iryna Herashchenko, the First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian unicameral parliament Verkhovna Rada, said on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will review the draft law on the reintegration of the Donbass region in near future, Herashchenko said.

    UKRAINE’S PROPOSAL

    On June 14, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that he had ordered the drafting of a bill on the reintegration of the country's war-torn eastern regions.

    Situation in Donbass
    © Sputnik/ Dan Levy
    Russia Takes 'Wait-and-See' Position on Ukrainian Crisis
    According to Poroshenko, the draft legislation envisions a number of measures to return Donbass under Kiev's control. The draft bill will also define the legal status of Ukrainian military’s actions in the region.

    Dmytro Tymchuk, a member of the Rada Committee on National Security and Defense, explained on Monday that the draft law proposes to replace the counterterrorist operation led by the Ukraine’s Security Forces with a troops operation led by an operational headquarters. According to the legislation, the president gets the right to decide on the use of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to draw other uniformed services, but under the general lead of the headquarters, the lawmaker added.

    The law also implies that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine will continue its work and "continue to enjoy full control of all the things it must control today," chairman of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc’s fraction in the Verkhovna Rada Artur Herasymov said.

    The draft legislation recognizes the territories of both Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) as occupied and to "reformat the counterterrorist operation, because the terms of de-occupation and counterterrorist operation are incompatible," Tymchuk said.

    ‘IN LINE’ WITH MINSK AGREEMENTS

    In February 2015, the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group, comprising leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, brokered a ceasefire agreement during a meeting in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, later signed by Kiev and the Donbass militias. Despite the peace accords, ceasefire violations remain ongoing.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (right) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen here after a meeting of the Defense and Security Council of Ukraine
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Never Mind Donbass: NATO Can Learn a Thing or Two From Ukraine, Kiev Says
    Kiev claims that the new legislation on the reintegration of Donbas does not disagree with the Minks agreements, stressing that it will, on the contrary, revive the Minsk process "by strengthening its most important part — the part regarding security issues," Tymchuk said.

    The Minsk accords imply holding elections in the Donbass republics, with Russia stating that the elections must be held alongside dealing with the security issues, and Kiev stressing that a vote will only be possible after a stable ceasefire regime and regaining control over the border with Russia.

    With the new law proclaiming the region as "occupied," the possibility of elections in Donbass is ruled out, because, according to the rules of the OSCE and the United Nations, no election could be held on occupied territories, Ukrainian authorities stated.

    "Approving this law is what ends the issue of the possibility of having any election [in the Donbass region] before de-occupation of the territory," Vice-Chairperson of the parliamentary faction of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc Oleksii Honcharenko said on Monday.

    REACTION OF DONBASS, MOSCOW

    According to plenipotentiary envoy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the talks in Minsk, Denis Pushilin, the new legislation being developed by Kiev will not help settle the conflict in the region.

    "Ukrainian authorities’ plans to replace the so-called ‘counterterrorist operation’ in Donbass with a number of measures for its ‘reintegration’ are unlikely to lead to peace. Ukraine is already a signatory to agreements aimed at peaceful settlement of the conflict. However, in three years, not a single paragraph of the agreement was implemented," Pushilin told Sputnik.

    According to the envoy, if Kiev wants to settle the conflict with political measures, it must be done within the framework of the existing Minsk agreements.

    "If the Ukrainian party wants to cancel the ‘counterterrorist operation’ so much and to continue the ‘political and diplomatic efforts,’ as Petro Poroshenko said, they can and must do it within the framework of fulfilling the Minsk package of measures. Donbass does not accept any other variations," Pushilin stressed.

    A woman attends a flash mob to support a European treaty deepening ties with Ukraine on the eve of a referendum held in the Netherlands, in Kiev, Ukraine, April 5, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    Why Travel to EU Remains for Ukrainians a 'Distant Dream'
    Vladislav Deinego, the envoy of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) at the Minsk talks, expressed a similar opinion, stating that the Minsk agreements clearly state "what Ukraine must do."

    "It must either fulfill what it has signed, or renounce its commitments. Then we will look for other variants," Deinego said.

    As for Moscow’s reaction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Ukraine’s plan should be considered for the purpose of its compliance with the Minsk peace agreements.

    "We should understand what this plan is about, which details it includes. You know that there are elements of the Donbass reintegration included in the Minsk agreements. It is necessary to understand to what extent it is taken into account in the document, which is being developed," Peskov told reporters.

    PERSPECTIVES OF THE DRAFT BILL

    According to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Lutsenko, the draft bill may be introduced to the Rada "in a week or two, before the end of the current session."

    The current session of the Verkhovna Rada ends on July 14.

    Related:

    Russia Expects to Deliver 10Mln Tonnes of Coal to Ukraine in 2017
    Retro-Fit: Ukraine Wants to Create NATO-Standard Guns for Its Soviet-Era Tanks
    Putin: Living Standards' Fall in Ukraine May Lead to Hygienic Problems
    Tags:
    Petro Poroshenko, Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    5 Years of Confinement
    5 Years in Exile
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok