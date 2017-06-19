Register
00:27 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrants stand behind a fence at the VIAL detention center on the island of Chios where migrants and refugees arrived after the March 20 EU-Turkey deal are kept, on April 4, 2016

    Hungarian PM Casts Doubt Over EU's Ability to Create 'Common Migration Policy'

    © AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    16820

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Monday he was uncertain that the European Union is capable of creation a common migration policies amid unfolding refugee crisis on the continent.

    WARSAW (Sputnik) — EU states can agree on some aspects of migration policy, but are unlikely elaborate a common position, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Monday.

    "We can reach agreements on particular elements [of migration policy], but I doubt whether we can ever develop a common migration policy," Orban said following the Visegrad-Benelux member states summit in Warsaw.

    Orban stressed that the lack of consensus on key aspects of the issue is caused by differences between the countries.

    "Migration affects every European country, every nation. It will be difficult for us to arrive at a common position [on the issue]. Every country is different and has different culture and traditions," Orban said.

    EMERCOM aircraft carrying Ukrainian refugees arrives in Chelyabinsk
    © Sputnik/ Aleksandr Kondratuk
    Ukrainian Migrants: The Time Bomb That Could Tear Poland Apart
    In the fall of 2015, EU authorities decided to redistribute some 160,000 refugees located at that time in Greece and Italy throughout the bloc. The quotas were distributed in proportion to population of respective EU states, as well as other factors. Poland accepted 7,000 people, the Czech Republic took in 1,600, Hungary accepted 1,300, and Slovakia admitted 900. Over the past two years, Poland and Hungary have not accepted a single migrant, the Czech Republic has accepted 12 people, Slovakia 16 refugees.

    In June, the European Commission informed these member states that it was planning to launch infringement procedures against Prague, Warsaw and Budapest over their refusal to accept refugees, which could potentially lead to sanctions. The letters of formal notice were forwarded to the three states on June 14, with a response due within 30 days.

    Related:

    Migrant Crisis Part II: EU Braces for Flood of Illegal Ukrainian Migrant Workers
    Almost 70,000 Migrants, Refugees Arrive in Europe by Sea in 2017 – IOM
    More Than 1,500 Migrants, Refugees Have Died Crossing Mediterranean in 2017: UN
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, EU, Viktor Orban, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    5 Years of Confinement
    5 Years in Exile
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok