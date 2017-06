STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — The Stockholm police said in a press release they were investigating an incident with shooting in the Dalen area of the Swedish capital.

"The witness reported sounds similar to shots in the area of ​​Dalen. The police found traces of blood and bullet casings at the scene," police said in a statement.

The message was received at 16.39 GMT. Approximately at the same time, one person with knife-like wounds approached a hospital near the scene of the accident, according to the police.

No information about detentions has been released yet.