Register
21:25 GMT +319 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Brexit

    EU Citizens' Rights in UK After Brexit May Be Decided 'Reasonably Fast' - Davis

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (109)
    0 4620

    The EU and the UK has to find a solution to secure the rights of EU citizens, said Monday following the first day of the talks.

    A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the outcome of the UK's June 23 referendum on the European Union (EU), in central London on June 25, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ JUSTIN TALLIS
    EU-UK to Tackle Uncertainties Amid Brexit Negotiations' Process
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union and the United Kingdom may be able to quickly find a solution to secure the rights of EU citizens residing in the United Kingdom and vice versa, while the issues related to Northern Ireland may take longer, David Davis, chief UK negotiator for Brexit, said Monday following the first day of the talks.

    "On citizens, we hope that we can get a reasonably fast resolution. On Northern Ireland, this would take some considerable time," Davis said at joint press conference with Michel Barnier, the European Commission chief negotiator.

    Davis added that the Common Travel Area, comprised of the United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Good Friday Agreement were treated very seriously, irrespective of the negotiations that are now taking place between the Conservative Party and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on forming an alliance in the UK House of Commons.

    An EU flag flies above Parliament Square during a Unite for Europe march, in London, Britain March 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls/File Photo
    EU, UK Citizens' Status First on Brexit Talks Agenda - UK Brexit Secretary
    Both Davis and Barnier stressed the importance of the rights of EU and UK citizens in the negotiations that have just begun.

    "The [UK] Prime Minister [Theresa May] will later this week update European leaders on the UK's approach to this issue [of citizens' rights] at the European Council. We will then publish a detailed paper outlining our offer on Monday," Davis said.

    Barnier also said that the EU negotiators were going to strive for extensive transparency during the talks.

    "We're in the same place, we take the same view as Michel [Barnier] on this, we want to see the public informed… by proactive publication of what we are doing, not by leaks or erroneous briefings," Davis said.

    The United Kingdom has until spring 2019 to conclude the negotiations.

    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (109)

    Related:

    EU-UK to Tackle Uncertainties Amid Brexit Negotiations' Process
    Official Talks on UK’s Withdrawal From EU to Kick Off Monday
    'The Time Is Ripe': UK Heads for Brexit, EU Chiefs Accelerate Plans for EU Army
    Tags:
    rights, citizens, Brexit, EU, David Davis, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    5 Years of Confinement
    5 Years in Exile
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok