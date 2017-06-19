German Prosecution Requests to Strip AfD Party Leader of Legal Immunity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A spokesman for the Parliament of Saxony reportedly confirmed receiving the request from the prosecution. The Commission on parliamentary immunity will start reviewing the case next week, but the decision is not likely to be made before August.

"We have submitted the request," Dresden Chief Prosecutor Lorenz Haaze said, as quoted by the dpa news agency.

According to local media, Petry may be stripped of immunity over suspicion of having given false evidence under oath about the financing of the 2014 election campaign in Saxony.

According to the latest polls, the AfD is expected to gain some 8-10 percent of the votes in the federal election of September 2017, which would make it the third-largest party in the Bundestag, the lower house of Germany's parliament.