French Police Vehicle Hit by Car in Paris, Driver Arrested (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A threater in the area has been cordonned off; people have been evacuated, Reuters reported.

"Champs Elysees — operation of police services is underway/ avoid the area," police said in a statement.

France’s Gendarmerie confirmed on Monday its vehicle was rammed by a car in Paris’ Champs Elysees, the perpetrator of the incident was arrested. Earlier in the day, the BFMTV channel reported that a car rammed a police van.

"Champs Elysees … 1 Gendarmerie Mobile 32/7 vehicle hit by 1 car. Nobody injured, driver arrested," the Gendarmerie said on Twitter.

The Champs-Elysees Paris underground station was shut on Monday at request of local police, public transport operator RATP said.

"As a security measure and at the request of the police, the Champs-Elysees station is closed to public," RATP said on its website.