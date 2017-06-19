Muslim Council Calls Finsbury Park Incident 'Manifestation of Islamophobia'

© AP Photo/ Yui Mok/PA via AP Police: 'Too Early' to Say Whether Finsbury Park Incident Was Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) called on Monday a van's collision with pedestrians near Finsbury Park mosque in northern London the "most violent manifestation" of Islamophobia and urged the authorities to step up security near mosques.

Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians in Seven Sisters Road, located near the Finsbury Park station, with several people injured. One person has been arrested. The MSB said earlier that the attack was directed at Muslims leaving Ramadan night prayers.

"Over the past weeks and months, Muslims have endured many incidents of Islamophobia, and this is the most violent manifestation to date. Given we are approaching the end of the month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid with many Muslims going to local mosques, we expect the authorities to increase security outside mosques as a matter of urgency," the MCB said in a statement.

"Muslim communities have been calling for increased action to tackle the growth in hate crime for many years and transformative action must now be taken to tackle not only this incident but the hugely worrying growth in Islamophobia," the statement read.