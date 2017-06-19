Le Pen: 2nd Legislative Election Round Low Turnout Weakens Parliament Legitimacy

© AFP 2017/ CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/POOL Macron’s Party Gaining 192 Mandates in 2nd French Election Round

PARIS (Sputnik) – Low voter turnout in the second round of the French legislative election lessens legitimacy of the parliament, Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing National Front, said.

On Sunday, the Interior Ministry said that the voter turnout stood at 35.33 percent by 5 p.m. local time.

“We observe the state of weariness and boredom from politics. The abstention weakens legitimacy of the elected parliament,” Le Pen said Sunday.

After the ballots were count in 400 constituencies, the ministry said that Macron’s party was getting 192 mandates.

French voters were casting ballots to elect 577 lawmakers to the country's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time (from 06:00 to 16:00 GMT), although some polling stations worked until 8 p.m. local time in several big cities.

On June 11, during the first round of the vote, a total of 28.21 percent of French citizens voted in favor of President Emmanuel Macron's party La Republique En Marche!, whereas the biggest opposition party, The Republicans, received 15.77 percent of votes and was followed by Marine Le Pen's National Front with 13.2 percent of popular support, the country’s Interior Ministry’s data showed, after all ballots were counted.