Over 1,000 Terror Suspects Arrested in Europe in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 1,000 people were arrested in Europe in 2016 on charges of terror activities, a figure that has shown a slight decrease in comparison with 2015, the European Police Office (Europol) said in a report on Thursday.

"The number of arrests for terrorist offences in 2016 (1002) is lower than that of 2015 (1077). Most arrests were related to jihadist terrorism, for which the numbers rose for the third consecutive year: 395 in 2014, 687 in 2015 and 718 in 2016," the report, dubbed European Union Terrorism Situation and Trend Report, said.

The Europol added that a total of 142 people died and 379 more were injured in terrorist attacks in 2016, including 135 killed in jihadist terrorist attacks

According to the report, 142 attacks that were either failed, foiled or completed had been registered by eight EU member states in 2016.

Europe has been hit by a number of deadly terrorist attacks in recent years, including blasts in Brussels on March 22, 2016 as well as truck ramming attacks in Nice on July 14, 2016 and in Berlin on December 19, 2016.