Register
21:58 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade

    EU Should Negotiate With Russia Instead of Escalating Tension - Flemish Party

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112590

    Russia is an important partner of the European Union and the constructive relations are necessary despite the existing tensions in the US-Russia relations, according to a member of the right-wing Belgian Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest) party, Bart Claes.

    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    'No Winners': EU Reportedly Planning More Anti-Russian Sanctions After US Vote
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union should carry on dialogue with Russia instead of imposing sanctions, a member of the right-wing Belgian Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest) party, Bart Claes, told Sputnik on Thursday.

    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session that Russia would remove restrictive measures if its Western partners lift their anti-Russia sanction, adding that the sanctions turned out to be a "double-edged weapon" than harms everyone.

    "We do indeed believe that negotiating a solution with Russia is an urgent necessity. Instead of driving up tensions, sanctions, military presences — we should look for a way to solve the crisis and re-establish peace in the region," Claes said.

    The EU economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy over alleged involvement in Ukraine crisis expire on July 31. On Thursday, the EU sources said that the European Union is likely to extend its sanctions against Russia though the final decision has not been taken, a day after the US Senate approved by an overwhelming majority a package of new sanctions in response to the Syrian conflict and the Kremlin's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

    A picture taken on March 16, 2017 shows policemen standing guard near migrants at the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, almost a year after an EU-Turkey deal
    © AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    EU Split: How Russia and Ukraine Saved Eastern Europe From Migrants
    According to Claes, Russia is an important partner of the European Union and the constructive relations are necessary despite the existing tensions in the US-Russia relations. The politician added that such kind of approach could help settle the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.

    "The United States might consider Russia a rival, [while] for us, as Europeans, Russia is an important neighbor and we should strive toward positive relations with them as with all of our neighbors. More importantly, with a constructive attitude toward Russia, civil war in the Ukraine might have been avoided in the first place," Claes added.

    Earlier on Thursday, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, criticized the new US bill saying that the use of political sanctions should not be linked to economy.

    The European Union and the Unites States imposed sanctions against Russia in 2014 over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and several times extended them. In turn, Russia has introduced a food embargo on meat products, dairy products, fish, fruits and vegetables from countries that sanctioned Moscow and has it in in force until December 31, 2017.

    Related:

    'No Winners': EU Reportedly Planning More Anti-Russian Sanctions After US Vote
    EU Split: How Russia and Ukraine Saved Eastern Europe From Migrants
    Lavrov Says Russia Will Not Unilaterally Abolish Visas for EU Countries
    EU, Russia Have Great Opportunity for Counterterrorism Cooperation - Official
    Tags:
    European Union, Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest), Bart Claes, Belgium, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Boomerang Effect
    Boomerang Effect
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok