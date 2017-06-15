Time for Maidan 3.0? Nearly Three Quarters of Ukrainians Fear New Mass Protests

According to the survey, which polled 2,000 people age 18 and over across Ukraine between May 19-25, only 21% of respondents agreed with the statement that their country was 'in a state of development'.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Putin: CIA Closely Monitored Ukraine in 2014

Over 60% of respondents said that they've felt a worsening of their personal financial situation over the past year. 60% said they could not afford to pay their utilities bills. 97% said that they have personally been affected by higher prices for consumer goods and services.

65% of Ukrainians said that corruption and incompetence are among the main reasons for the current socio-economic situation in the country. 54% said the ongoing civil conflict in the country's southeast was to blame. 31% blamed the parliament's failure to adopt necessary reform measures. 28% blamed the incompetence and corruption of the previous government.

52% of respondents said they support the idea of dissolving the parliament and calling for new parliamentary elections and early presidential elections. 40% do not support this idea. If presidential elections were held today, 11.6% said they would vote for current president Petro Poroshenko. 15.2% said they would vote for former prime minister and Fatherland party leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

Among those who fear new nationwide protests, 47% said they would not personally support such protests; 41% said they would support them or personally take part. 12% said they were undecided.

According to Rating Group Ukraine, the margin of error for its polling does not exceed 2.2%.

Ukraine has experienced two color revolutions, the first in 2004 and the second in 2014. The second event culminated in the Maidan coup d'etat in February 2014, overthrowing President Viktor Yanukovych and plunging the country into chaos. Authorities in Crimea held a status referendum, after which the peninsula broke off from Ukraine and rejoined Russia. A civil war broke out in Ukraine's southeast. Western officials accused Moscow of involvement in the crisis; Moscow accused Washington, Berlin and Brussels of supporting the coup leaders in Kiev. The situation in the Eastern European country has led to a deterioration in relations between Russia and the West.