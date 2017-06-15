Register
15 June 2017
    Ukraine: Maidan on fire as camp clearance turns violent

    Time for Maidan 3.0? Nearly Three Quarters of Ukrainians Fear New Mass Protests

    85% of Ukrainians describe the situation in their country as 'chaotic'. 75% believe their country is 'in a state of of collapse'. That's according to a new poll by Rating Group Ukraine, a local sociological polling service. 70% of Ukrainians fear the situation may lead to large-scale protests of the type which rocked the country in 2004 and 2014.

    According to the survey, which polled 2,000 people age 18 and over across Ukraine between May 19-25, only 21% of respondents agreed with the statement that their country was 'in a state of development'. 

    Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Putin: CIA Closely Monitored Ukraine in 2014
    Over 60% of respondents said that they've felt a worsening of their personal financial situation over the past year. 60% said they could not afford to pay their utilities bills. 97% said that they have personally been affected by higher prices for consumer goods and services.

    65% of Ukrainians said that corruption and incompetence are among the main reasons for the current socio-economic situation in the country. 54% said the ongoing civil conflict in the country's southeast was to blame. 31% blamed the parliament's failure to adopt necessary reform measures. 28% blamed the incompetence and corruption of the previous government.

    52% of respondents said they support the idea of dissolving the parliament and calling for new parliamentary elections and early presidential elections. 40% do not support this idea. If presidential elections were held today, 11.6% said they would vote for current president Petro Poroshenko. 15.2% said they would vote for former prime minister and Fatherland party leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

    Among those who fear new nationwide protests, 47% said they would not personally support such protests; 41% said they would support them or personally take part. 12% said they were undecided.

    Funeral of militia men in Donetsk Region
    © Sputnik/ Gennady Dubovoy
    Over 10,000 Killed, Nearly 24,000 Injured in Ukraine's Conflict Since 2014 - UN
    According to Rating Group Ukraine, the margin of error for its polling does not exceed 2.2%.

    Ukraine has experienced two color revolutions, the first in 2004 and the second in 2014. The second event culminated in the Maidan coup d'etat in February 2014, overthrowing President Viktor Yanukovych and plunging the country into chaos. Authorities in Crimea held a status referendum, after which the peninsula broke off from Ukraine and rejoined Russia. A civil war broke out in Ukraine's southeast. Western officials accused Moscow of involvement in the crisis; Moscow accused Washington, Berlin and Brussels of supporting the coup leaders in Kiev. The situation in the Eastern European country has led to a deterioration in relations between Russia and the West. 

