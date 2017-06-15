Putin: Living Standards' Fall in Ukraine May Lead to Hygienic Problems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Commenting on the situation in Ukraine, Putin noted that the average salary in Ukraine fell in the last few years from $450-460 a month to $251 a month, while gas costs rose three times and even more for the general population.

“Hot and cold water [costs] have gone up 200% respectively, old age pensions fell 45%. So, when it comes to sanitary considerations, if it all goes on like this, many people in Ukraine might start having problems with hygiene. Concerning whether people wash, where and how much, that would be a major question,” the Russian president said.