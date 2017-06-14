Full Alert: Finland Raises Terror Threat Level From 'Low' to 'Elevated'

© REUTERS/ LEHTIKUVA/Jussi Nukari Stalwart Finns Phalanx Sinks Government Coalition Over Immigration Issues

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — SUPO said that it was aware of some 350 "counter-terrorism target individuals," with radicalized individual actors and small groups posing the biggest security risk in the country, the Yle news portal reported on Wednesday.

The amount of individuals linked to terrorist activities had increased by around 80 percent since 2012, according to the intelligence agency.

"In addition to the increase in number, the links of target individuals to terrorist activity are also more direct and more serious than before. An increased number of them has either taken part in an armed conflict, expressed willingness to participate in armed activity, or received terrorist training," the SUPO report said.

SUPO uses a terrorist threat scale which includes four threat levels — low, elevated, high, and severe.