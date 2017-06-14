Register
15:40 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Two Finnish border policemen and police dogs

    Full Alert: Finland Raises Terror Threat Level From 'Low' to 'Elevated'

    © AFP 2017/ DIMITAR DILKOFF
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (267)
    0 5522

    The Finnish Security Intelligence Service (SUPO) has reportedly raised the terrorism threat level in the country from "low" to "elevated".

    Newley-elected chairman of the Finns Party and Member of the European Parliament Jussi Halla-aho delivers his speech at the Finns Party congress in Jyvaskyla, Finland June 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ LEHTIKUVA/Jussi Nukari
    Stalwart Finns Phalanx Sinks Government Coalition Over Immigration Issues
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) —  SUPO said that it was aware of some 350 "counter-terrorism target individuals," with radicalized individual actors and small groups posing the biggest security risk in the country, the Yle news portal reported on Wednesday.

    The amount of individuals linked to terrorist activities had increased by around 80 percent since 2012, according to the intelligence agency.

    "In addition to the increase in number, the links of target individuals to terrorist activity are also more direct and more serious than before. An increased number of them has either taken part in an armed conflict, expressed willingness to participate in armed activity, or received terrorist training," the SUPO report said.

    SUPO uses a terrorist threat scale which includes four threat levels — low, elevated, high, and severe.

    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (267)

    Related:

    Finland Faces Fatal Lack of Islam Teachers
    Made in Heaven: Finland Sees Spike in Marriages Between Iraqis, Finns
    Finland Grants Citizenship to Record Number of Foreigners in 2016
    Finland Paves Way for Mass Deportations of Migrants, Igniting Protests
    Tags:
    terror threat, SUPO, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok