19:57 GMT +313 June 2017
    Migrant whose boat stalled at sea while crossing from Turkey to Greece swim to approach the shore of the island of Lesbos, Greece, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015

    Austria Calls for Mediterranean Migrants to Go to Camps in Tunisia, Egypt

    © AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris
    Refugees of Discord: EU Commission Threatens Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland With Sanctions
    Austria - which was a heavy backer of the closing the West Balkan migrant route - is now demanding all migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea be taken to new camps in Tunisia and Egypt, in the latest controversial plan to end the European migrant crisis.

    Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships Bettica and Bergamini off the coast of Libya in this handhand picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS
    Packed Migrant Boat Capsizes in Mediterranean Sea Off Libyan Coast, 30 Dead
    The Austrian Foreign Minister, Sebastian Kurz, has warned that a fresh wave of migrants — unable to use the West Balkan route now that it has been effectively closed off and fewer migrants are crossing from Turkey — are increasingly using the perilous Mediterranean route. 

    He demanded that refugees rescued in the Mediterranean should be taken directly into reception centers in Tunisia and Egypt saying that — if the EU offered them an attractive offer — the countries would agree to the deal. Tunisia has already rejected the proposal while Egypt has signaled skepticism over the plan.

    ​The news comes as the European Commission launched a legal case against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, which have refused to take part in a mandatory migrant relocation scheme intended to relieve pressure on both Italy and Greece, which have borne the brunt of migrant arrivals via the Mediterranean.

    Aid for Africa

    The European Commission has been pushing for North African countries — and Libya in particular — to do more to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean and to clamp down on people trafficking. 160,000 have crossed the Mediterranean so far this year.

    At least 200 migrants are missing after their boats sank in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, BBC reported citing UN refugee agency
    © AFP 2017/ ITALIAN NAVY
    At least 200 migrants are missing after their boats sank in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, BBC reported citing UN refugee agency

    According to the EU, between 2011 and 2016, some 630,000 irregular migrants and refugees reached Italy via the Central Mediterranean. Some were successfully smuggled across, while others were rescued at sea and disembarked in Italy. More than 13,000 lost their lives attempting the crossing, and many more died on their journey through the Sahara.

    Tunisia is already receiving EU support to the tune of US$13 million to assist Tunisian authorities in controlling migration, as part of a scheme also applying to Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Libya. Similar to the EU-Turkey migrant deal — which is facing collapse as relations between the EU and Turkey continue to worsen since the failed coup of 2016 — the North Africa program is designed to use EU funds to assist the countries to stem the flow of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

    Refugees of Discord: EU Commission Threatens Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland With Sanctions

    migrant accommodation centers, Balkan route, refugee crisis, migrant crisis, relocation, European Commission, European Union, Sebastian Kurz, Italy, Tunisia, Mediterranean Sea, Morocco, Egypt, Austria, Greece
