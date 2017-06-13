UK Environment Secretary Confirms Cross-Party Talks on Right Approach to Brexit

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Monday, the Telegraph newspaper reported that Conservative Party ministers were discussing among themselves how to make Prime Minister Theresa May soften her position on immigration and the single market, and were also having secret talks with Labour to ensure its support for soft Brexit in what would be a cross-party approach.

"I talk to politicians from every party in order to make sure that we get the right approach," Gove told the BBC News broadcaster when asked about the reports.

Gove noted that he had been on the Brexit select committee that was established within the previous parliament and which included members of different political parties.

The environment secretary also objected to the term "hard Brexit," which to him seemed to be "invented by people who want to make our decision to free ourselves from the European Union seem like some sort of punishment."

Gove was appointed Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs following the nation's snap general election held last Thursday. The vote resulted in a hung parliament, with May's Conservatives securing more votes than any other party, but still eight short of the required majority.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!