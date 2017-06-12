"The dramatic incident took place in the port city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, in south-western Russia", the story reads.

© Photo: Daily Mail screenshot Daily Mail screenshot

© AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko Just Business: Leaked Docs Reveal Poroshenko Recognized Crimea as Russian

The dangerous object was identified as the German LMB-type mine probably dropped on the Crimean port city of Sevastopol by the Luftwaffe during its early raids on the city in June 1941.

The explosive device was located near Sevastopol and a gas pipeline along the seabed, and therefore had to be towed to the open sea before being detonated.

The one-ton bomb was detonated on June 8 with the help of modern robotic vehicles.

Crimea rejoined Russia after a 2014 referendum, when almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for reunification. Britain is yet to recognize Crimeans' will at the state level.