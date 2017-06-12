Daily Mail Casually Recognizes Crimea as Part of Russia

"The dramatic incident took place in the port city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, in south-western Russia", the story reads.
The explosive device was located near Sevastopol and a gas pipeline along the seabed, and therefore had to be towed to the open sea before being detonated.
The one-ton bomb was detonated on June 8 with the help of modern robotic vehicles.
Crimea rejoined Russia after a 2014 referendum, when almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for reunification. Britain is yet to recognize Crimeans' will at the state level.
