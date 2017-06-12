DUP Leader Says to Seek Deal With Tories for Benefit of UK, N Ireland

© AFP 2017/ Paul Faith Northern Ireland Party to Back UK Conservatives Without Coalition Deal

LONDON (Sputnik)The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will seek a coalition deal with the Conservative Party that would be beneficial both for the whole United Kingdom and Northern Ireland in particular, the DUP leader Arlene Foster said Monday.

"When I meet with the Prime Minister [May] in London tomorrow, I will be mindful of our responsibility to help bring stability to the nation at this time of challenge. … We will be working to agree arrangements that can provide the whole nation with good government. The DUP will work to bring about outcomes that are beneficial to all and in Parliament Northern Ireland's case will be centre stage," Foster said, as quoted by Belfast Telegraph newspaper.

Foster added that DUP’s priorities were to strengthen the United Kingdom, reach a decent agreement on Brexit and to have a strong government in Northern Ireland.

The Conservative Party won 318 seats in the snap general election held on Thursday and reached out to DUP, hoping to use their 10 seats to reach the 326 required for the majority. The two parties have not finalized the pact agreement yet.

