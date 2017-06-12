Kiev Accuses Donbass Militia of Violating Ceasefire 67 Times Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ukrainian forces accused Donbass region’s militia of breaching ceasefire 67 times and killing two Ukrainian army’s soldiers during the past 24 hours, the press service of Kiev’s special military operation in Donbass said in a statement Monday.
The military conflict in Ukraine erupted in 2014 after the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as well as the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power in what they perceive to be a coup. The sides to the conflict continue to exchange fire, despite the ceasefire deal, reached in Minsk in February 2015 and brokered by the so-called Normandy Format comprising Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine.
