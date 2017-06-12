ROME (Sputnik) – On Sunday, the citizens of 1,021 municipalities, 153 of which have more than 15,000 inhabitants voted in the municipal poll.
Italy is likely to hold the early legislative election in fall. Previuosly, the elections were slated for 2018, however, on December 6, 2016, Italy's then Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said that the country could hold snap parliamentary elections in February 2017, following the resignation of the country's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in the wake of the government-proposed constitutional referendum. Renzi's resignation took effect on December 12, 2016.
All comments
Show new comments (0)