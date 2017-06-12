Less Than 50% of French Come to Vote in 1st Legislative Election Round

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Over half of French voters did not appear in the polling stations to cast ballots in the first round of the country’s parliamentary election, which took place Sunday, France's Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

"The first lesson that we have learned from the current voting is a significant decrease in the participation level, compared to the previous election. According to the data from 91.3 percent of polling stations, the turnout totals 48.7 percent, which means that over a half of voters did not come to vote. We are concerned by this data," Collomb said Sunday.

© Sputnik/ Kristina Afanasyeva Marine Le Pen Proceeds to 2nd Round of French Parliamentary Vote - Official Data

After 75.7 percent of ballots were counted, candidates of Macron's party were getting 26.9 percent of the votes , followed by The Republicans with 15.8 percent.

French lawmakers are elected in two rounds. To win in the first round, the candidate must obtain an absolute majority, but no less than 25 percent of the votes of all voters registered in the constituency. The second round of the elections is scheduled for June 18.