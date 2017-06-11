Macron’s Republic on the Move Leading in French Parliamentary Vote

After 56.9 percent of ballots counted, candidates of Macron's party are getting 26.74 percent of the votes, followed by The Republicans with 16.18 percent.
Marine Le Pen's National Front is winning 14.40 percent and Jean-Luc Melenchon's Unsubmissive France is gaining 10.39 percent, while the once-ruling Socialist Party is seen to get only 7.35 percent.
French lawmakers are elected in two rounds. To win in the first round, the candidate must obtain an absolute majority, but no less than 25 percent of the votes of all voters registered in the constituency. The second round of the elections is scheduled for June 18.
