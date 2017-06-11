Macron’s Republic on the Move Leading in French Parliamentary Vote

© AFP 2017/ BERTRAND GUAY, JOEL SAGET, FRANCOIS GUILLOT, PIERRE VERDY, ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT, LOIC VENANCE, ALBERTO SIMON, Joël SAGET, Fred DUFOUR All You Need to Know About Macron’s La Republique en Marche Party

PARIS (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (La Republique En Marche, REM) party is leading in the country's parliamentary election followed by the biggest opposition party, The Republicans, the French Interior Ministry said Sunday.

After 56.9 percent of ballots counted, candidates of Macron's party are getting 26.74 percent of the votes, followed by The Republicans with 16.18 percent.

Marine Le Pen's National Front is winning 14.40 percent and Jean-Luc Melenchon's Unsubmissive France is gaining 10.39 percent, while the once-ruling Socialist Party is seen to get only 7.35 percent.

French lawmakers are elected in two rounds. To win in the first round, the candidate must obtain an absolute majority, but no less than 25 percent of the votes of all voters registered in the constituency. The second round of the elections is scheduled for June 18.